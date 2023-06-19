













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba celebrates the end of the third season by taking over Times Square | EarthGamer

This was made by Crunchyroll in conjunction with Aniplex of America and Aniplex, Inc., and it was in none other than Times Square in New York City.

In this emblematic site of the big apple they made a presentation with images of the most recent wave of episodes of this anime.

It is in this way that the aforementioned companies celebrate the premiere of the final episode of the Arc of the Village of the Blacksmiths in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba confirms fourth season.

In the photos you can see fans who attended the exhibition and some of whom cosplayed their favorite characters.

Fans of the work of Koyoharu Gotouge are many around the world and in this American city there must be thousands of them.

Fountain: crunchyroll.

Obviously, there was no shortage of passers-by who were impressed by this presentation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This was a great way to celebrate the conclusion of the third season early. And best of all, the fourth is already announced.

The production committee in charge of the anime has the firm intention of adapting all of the original manga. Too bad he didn’t reveal when it will be available; maybe next year.

Fountain: crunchyroll.

The 11th episode of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibaavailable from June 18, has an extended duration of around one hour.

This spectacularly closes the battle against powerful demons. In addition to highlighting Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko, other characters did.

Among them the Pillar of Mist, Muichiro Tokito, and the Pillar of Love, Mitsuri Kanroji. It is a great way to close the story of this recent stage.

Apart from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.