One of the most beloved characters from Kimetsu no Yaiba is undoubtedly Giyu Tomioka. Right now that we are before the premiere of a couple of films that will reach movie theaters in Mexico thanks to Konnichiwa Festivalis that we must also remember to celebrate our favorite hunter.

The fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba We are celebrating because February 8th is the birthday of the pillar of water: Giyu Tomioka. This hunter was one of the first pillars we met and despite having a cold character, he helped Tanjiro after seeing his potential and will.

Thanks to Giyu Tomioka, in principle, Tanjiro managed to start training. Subsequently, we haven’t had a chance to see much of him in the anime. And, we know that in the third installment of Kimetsu no Yaiba it will not appear either, because the ones that will be focused will be the pillar of love and the one of mist.

However, that does not diminish all the love that the community has for Giyu and that is why this date could not go unnoticed. The animation studio made a video in which we can see Tomioka in his best facets, both despair and impassivity.

Source: Ufotable

It is definitely a huge gift for fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba, that we will still take time to see Tomioka in action.

Where can I watch Kimetsu No Yaiba?

Both seasons are available on Crunchyroll and on Netflix. In total there are 44 chapters.

The anime is based on the work of Koyoharu Gotoge., which was published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. He managed to collect 23 volumes. The incredible adaptation to animation is carried out by the Ufotable studio.

