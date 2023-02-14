We are a few days away from the opening of the third season of demon slayer, after the arc of Entertainment District Arc in which our main team was completely mowed down next to the sound pillar. However, the studio had a bit of time to reinvigorate the cast and released a special illustration for February 14.

In the illustration we can see all the girls from the pillars, to Nezuko and the wives of the sound pillar. They all have a maid-type outfit and hold the chocolates in their hands. We know that February 14 in Japan is celebrated by making homemade chocolates that symbolize romantic, brotherly and grateful feelings.

So, we can see that the girls from demon slayer they will hand out chocolates and have their reward on March 14, White Day. The illustration was published on the official Twitter of the series.

The third season will premiere on March 3, 2023 and will adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc. that will have the focus on the pillar of fog and on that of love. The anime will once again be in charge of the Ufotable studio.

The first chapter of the third installment will bring together the Muzan generals, so it will bring an atmosphere full of terror and action. Little by little, hePowerful characters with intense personalities are introduced and the story slowly darkens.

Source: Official Twitter Demon Slayer

Where can I watch Demon Slayer?

seasons of demon slayer They are available on Crunchyroll. Also the film that, it is worth mentioning, broke a box office record.

