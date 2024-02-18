













The video remembers when the first season premiered, which happened on April 6, 2019 and included 26 episodes.

It is after that he mentions the first animated film in the franchise, which is the highest grossing of all time originating from Japan.

We refer to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train which had its premiere on October 16, 2020.

ufotable, the studio in charge of the animation, later separated this film into seven episodes and together with those of the Entertainment District Arc, which are 11, created the second season of the anime.

This was a huge success like its predecessor and its premiere was divided into two parts. This is what can be seen in the video in this note.

All of this happened between October 2021 and February 2022. The following year was when the first compilation film came out, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village.

This has episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District Arc and the first of the Swordsmith Village Arc. That happened on February 3, 2023 and was very well received. The third season of the anime aired until April of that same year and ended in June.

This 2024 Aniplex and ufotable repeated the same strategy of creating a build tape. That is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training which has the first two episodes of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the first of the Hashira Training Arc.

Fountain: ufotable.

This came out in Japan on February 2, 2024 and later reached other countries including Mexico. The fourth season of the anime will be available from the second quarter of this year.

