













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba breaks it in theaters with the screening of its fourth season









Demon Slayer met 4.35 million dollars in the first weekend in which the episode that opens its fourth season was screened; Of course, Japan was the first scene that saw this shine.

Let us remember that Demon Slayerr will have a world tour in which it will present in movie theaters a fusion of the last chapter of the third season together with the first of the fourth installment that will adapt the “Training of the Hashira” arc; The truth is that after this the beginning of the end of Tanjiro's adventure has already begun.

The fourth season of Demon Slayerr will show us the difficulties that our favorite hunters will face before facing Muzan, so The situation only gets tense, it was obvious that everyone would want to go see it in the movie theater. Its popularity and the 4.35 million it raised at its premiere are no surprise.

Source: Ufotable

When does the fourth season of Demon Slayer premiere?

The new season of Demon Slayer It is before us, however, The special release is carried out by movie theaters in various capitals around the world. Premiere times and dates have already been announcedwe tell you about the officially announced ones:

New York: February 10.

Seoul: February 11.

Berlin: February 13.

Mexico City and Singapore: February 17.

Jakarta: February 18.

Sao Paulo, Brazil: February 19.

Paris and Taipei: February 24.

London and Hong Kong: February 25.

Experience this breathtaking scene on the big screens when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training Arc- arrives in theaters on February 23! 🔥 Tickets are on sale now for Canada, Ireland, UK, and US! 🎟️ BUY TICKETS NOW: https://t.co/lVK5xsmrh8 pic.twitter.com/40qsblLu1F — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 6, 2024

So, are you going to a premiere? We hope so! There may be commemorative tickets!

We recommend you: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – reveals its release date for Latam

Where can I watch Demon Slayer?

The three seasons of Demon Slayer They are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

Demon Slayer follows the journey of Tanjiro, a young man who one day goes out to sell coal and upon his return finds his family massacred by demons. However, one of his sisters manages to survive, the problem is that she is now a demon. The young man will not rest until he finds a cure to restore humanity to Nezuko, his sister. Because of this, he will join an organization that hunts demons and will be part of the hunters' corps; After that he might discover that he has quite an interesting ancestry.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)