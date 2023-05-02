













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba begins to introduce the past of the pillar of mist

The pillar of mist is the youngest of the pillars of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibabut not only of his generation, but of the entire history of hunters. Muichiro Tokito has a very level-headed personality, A couple of his most notable qualities are, on the one hand, the cold hierarchy of his decisions and, on the other, the restraint of his emotions.

However, this personality is not very pleasant to the world, which labels him as evil. However, it seems that the new season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will reveal his past and the explanations necessary to understand the pillar of mist.

the last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba showed us a Tokito in bed with very serious injuries, while talking with Oyataka, the great lord of hunters. He told him that it would suffice to clear a little of the fog in his head for all the memories to sprout again, in this way, slowly, the pillar would be able to recognize himself, and he would recover his personality.

Alarm bells begin to ring in the mind of the pillar of mist which, by now he heads off to face an upper moon to protect the smiths working on Tanjiro’s ancestral sword.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Will Zenitsu and Inosuke be dating in the new season?

Zenitsu and Inosuke, Tanjiro Kamado’s friends and companions do not appear in the currently adapted manga arcs, so if the animation studio remains faithful to the work, it will still take time to see our beloved characters return.

The protagonists of this arc are Genya, Tanjiro and Nezuko next to the powerful pillars of love and mist.

