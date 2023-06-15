













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: At this time the season 3 finale premieres

Chapter eleven, which is the last of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba be a special delivery that will last 70 minutes. So there will be just over three episodes together that will finish adapting the To the Swordsmith Village arc.

Next we leave you the opening hours of the final chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba that Crunchyroll will broadcast next Sunday, June 18, 2023:

Mexico: 11:35 AM

Peru: 12:35 PM

Ecuador: 12:35 PM

Paraguay: 1:35 PM

Colombia: 12:35 PM

Bolivia: 1:35 PM

Venezuela: 1:35 PM

Chile: 1:35 PM

Argentina: 2:35 PM

Uruguay: 2:35 PM

Guatemala: 11:35 AM

Honduras: 11:35 AM

the last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will adapt the final battle of the pillar of love against Zohakutenand the confrontation of Tanjiro, Genya and Nezuko against Hantengu.

What’s next after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- To the Swordsmith Village?

What follows after that is the arc of the Pillar Training, in which, after the Muzan offensive, the great hunters will have to instruct the younger ones strongly and quickly. More intense battles are coming in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This arc goes from chapter 128 to 136. Then follow the arc of The infinite dimensional fortress, which covers from chapter 137 to 183.

It is rumored that the fourth installment of the series is already in production, but since it is not official information, we do not know if it will be a movie or an anime season.

