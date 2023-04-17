













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Oshi no Ko compete for the popularity of the spring season 2023 | EarthGamer

At least that is what the most recent report from Reddit reveals in terms of popularity. This with respect to the week of April 7 to 13, the period in which both anime had their debut both in Japan and in other countries thanks to the simulcast.

In the case of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was on April 9, and from Oshi no Koon the 12th. Despite the fact that the first had more time to accumulate votes, it was the second that obtained the most.

That is why the Ai Hoshino and her children series has 11,644 votes, and 7,302 for the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends.

Why does this difference exist? Most likely it has to do with what each of these series offers to the public.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

For fans Oshi no Ko It is something new that shows another side of the music industry such as that of the idols in Japan and how unfair it can be.

Instead, though Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It’s a work with a huge fan base, in a way it’s a bit predictable.

Many know what to expect from this, since the action scenes will be the order of the day. But most don’t expect a big plot twist.

It’s the opposite with the first episode of Oshi no Ko, which generated a tremendous impact on the audience. Likewise, there is something that may be working against the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado.

It is that the first episode of its third season was part of a movie in the theater along with the last two of the second. So many had seen what happened weeks before and it didn’t have as much of an impact.

With Oshi no Ko Something similar happened – its first episode had its theatrical preview – but that only happened in Japan. Instead, with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba things were different, since it even had a world premiere in theaters.

For a long time it was on the billboard. It is understandable that it did not have as much impact, although it should also be noted that the series is already in its third season. The Reddit results reflect this.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba We have more video game information at EarthGamer.