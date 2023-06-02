













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and its most powerful female characters

the girls of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they are very powerful each one has a very particular personality and also impressive abilities. Each girl has a sisterly or professional concern that drives them to try their best.

Also, they are very important pieces of the story and that says a lot about the structure of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

We set out to rethink the girls, their skills and performance. With this information we want to recognize part of the cast of the most powerful hunters or demons in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The most powerful female characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Nezuko Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado’s sister is definitely the most powerful in the series. Not only his power surpassed Muzan and he faces the different moons, but his blood and his transformation represent a great change in the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Regardless of the connection the Kamados have to Muzan, Nezuko’s discovery is impressive.

Her power, the performance and commitment she has with her brother and the ideology that both propose, make Nezuko a perfect ally and a formidable enemy.

Nezuko gives the best battles either as a protagonist or a support. Also, her bond with Tanjiro is beautiful.

Mitsuri Kanroji

The love pillar has a very kind and loving personality. in the times of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba this requires much more strength than maintaining an immovable temper.

Kanroji demonstrated a very particular ability that responds to an extremely special katana that transmits his energy and heart.

The kindness and the battle that he will wage in the third season will be fantastic. We have already seen that Kanroji is very powerful, she helped the villagers of the blacksmith village and immediately broke through to reach the village chief.

Kanroji-san is fantastic.

kocho shinobu

Shinobu is one of the first girls we met from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He is very firm, his movements are fast and precise. His personality is friendly but with sharp professional boundaries.

The girl is very intelligent and performs extraordinary strategies. He dominates everything in his path, we have even seen how he stands firm against Tomioka and manages to make some faces out of him.

Shinobu is also talented at making poisons. It responds to the title of the insect pillar.

Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao was rescued by Shinobu, the insect pillar. After this, the pillar realized her potential and now personally trains her to be his successor.

Kanao has a lot of stamina. However, it should be noted that she is extremely silent and has a lot of difficulties not only deciding things, but also speaking, in general.

Before meeting Tanjiro, she was much more closed, after meeting him, she managed to develop a new facet of hers and slowly ascended several levels.

Kanao has a neat growth in the company of different peoplethis delivers a character full of nuances.

Tamayo

Tamayo is a medical demon who has a very kind heart as well as extraordinary abilities.. His fight goes beyond dodging swords, through more scientific methods he tries to get rid of Muzan and find a cure for Nezuko.

She is a perceptive scholar with a frail body, However, her personality of steel and the dedication she puts into her experiments allow us to position her as one of the most powerful characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Your role is really important to maintain a balance. She is a very wise and kind woman. Her condition allows her to avoid prejudice.

Daki, the sixth upper moon

The sixth upper moon shares space with its brother. However, he put up a great battle in the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Alone in front of Tanjiro she showed us really aggressive techniques and fabulous style. Daki has a really fragile personality, she retains painful memories, but she was kept warm thanks to her brother and her lord Muzan (although she was afraid of the latter).

Daki possessed unmatched speed and extraordinary strength.

female representation in anime

It is important to recognize the female characters in their different facets and implementations. Their representation must be valued and thought from the notions of gender equity.

the girls of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they have a strength that goes beyond their sword skills, too is sustained in his personality with different nuances, which allows us to value them from different perspectives. The construction of each of them is interesting and very human.

A perspective that is required in matters of gender equity is, ultimately, to represent women in human form. Without seeking the canonical perfection that is imposed on them, this usually goes hand in hand with the social archetypes that have been perpetuated for generations. Anime is a special medium that can help us promote different female constructs.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba She does an exceptional job of it, because each girl has her own personality and different physical characteristics, each one is unique and powerful from her own structure.

