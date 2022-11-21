Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko, like Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, usually command the spotlight in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, Kanao Tsuyuri also does it to a lesser extent, to the point of having fan art and cosplay.

She is the disciple and adoptive sister of Shinobu Kocho, to the extent of being a candidate to succeed her as the Insect Pillar. She is an intelligent young woman endowed with great abilities.

Kanao, like Shinobu, is often associated with butterflies. You can almost always see these insects around her. In addition to fluttering, they usually perch on her hand when she extends it.

She is a kind demon hunter and usually has a soft smile on her face. But she also has her own problems and all because of the traumatic childhood that she had. To the degree of Shinobu Kocho and her sister bought it.

That was to save her from an unscrupulous man who was selling her. Despite the fact that they saved her in time, this experience and what she lived before her influenced her personality.

One of the traumas he has in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is that it is difficult for him to make decisions and to do so he resorts to a coin. That and more make Kanao Tsuyuri quite peculiar and some cosplayers have dedicated more than one cosplay to her.

Kanao Tsuyuri from Demon Slayer in a relaxed cosplay

Kanao Tsuyuri’s cosplay from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba that this time we bring you is a contribution from cosplayer Sherry Moey (@sherrymoe_).

From what can be seen, she retains the same hairstyle where straight bangs cover her forehead and she wears a ponytail. The hair is black and in this stands out an ornament in the shape of a butterfly.

The eyes have a hue between pink and lilac which is consistent with what is seen in the anime.

The cosplayer wears the demon slayer uniform that includes a camisole and skirt. It’s just that the hue is a little too purple when it’s actually blue in the animated adaptation.

However, in the manga it is completely black even in the official color art. Something that can also be seen is the white cape that Kanao almost always has with him and neither the katana nor the butterfly can be missing.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer.