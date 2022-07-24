Who knows how long we’ll have to wait before we can see Season 3’s Demon Slayer, the anime based on the manga of sensei Koyoharu Gotōge that has conquered millions of fans. To pass the wait we can admire the Daki cosplay full of charm made by Kaezuko.

Daki is the main antagonist of the Demon Slayer’s story arc set in the entertainment districts. He is a ruthless and cunning demon who over hundreds of years has killed countless numbers of people by disguising himself as a charming oiran, or a woman of “pleasure”. In particular, its power consists in being able to control at will the obi, a part of the garment of the Japanese kimonos, by stretching them, making them become sharp as blades or to trap the victims inside, and then devour them calmly at a later time.

The cosplay made by Kaezuko shows the demonic form of Daki, which is when he takes full advantage of his powers, with the hair turning white with greenish ends. As you can see for yourself in the shot below, it is a very faithful representation. There is everything: from the impeccably recreated costume to the accessories, wig and makeup.

What do you think of the Demon Slayer Daki cosplay made by Kaezuko? Let us know in the comments below.