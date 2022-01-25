Season 2 of the anime’s Demon Slayer is enjoying great success among fans of Koyoharu Gotouge’s work, as well as cosplayers, who in recent weeks are often playing the role of the protagonists of the series. Among these there is also Jannetwhich offers us a Nezuko Kamado cosplay really demonic.

Nezuko is the younger sister of the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and despite herself she was transformed by the ruthless Muzan Kibutsuji into a demon. Given her inhuman nature, she is forced to wear a gag made of bamboo so as not to risk biting someone and to live during the day in the wooden box carried by her brother. However, she has retained some of her memories and feelings of her from her human, for this reason when Tanjiro is in trouble she runs to her aid by harnessing her powerful powers from her demon.

If the cosplay signed by Aluctoria highlighted Nezuko’s delicate and graceful girl side, Jannet’s instead perfectly embodies her demonic nature, as you can see in the shot below. Not only is the costume rigorous and fully echoes that of the Demon Slayer character, but this work also denotes great attention to detail and makeup, from the horn on the forehead and scarlet red eyes up to the tattoos with floral motifs and the swollen veins, traits characteristic of when Nezuko activates his demonic combat form.

Staying on the anime theme, we also suggest the original Himiko Toga cosplay from My Hero Academia by Bloodraven.

What do you think of the Nezuko Kamado cosplay from Demon Slayer made by Jannet?