Without a doubt, Kimetsu no yaiba has become one of the most popular anime series in recent years and while we wait for the arrival of Mugen train for Latin America thanks to Konnichiwa Fest.

There are cosplayers like Taryn who have decided to celebrate this great saga by cosplaying one of the best-known characters in the saga: Inosuke

Cosplay Inosuke for Taryn

An interesting detail of this cosplay has been the work to make the characteristic pig mask of Hashibira Inosuke of Demon Slayer, both the detail of the trunk, fangs and hair.

Cosplay Inosuke Demon Slayer for Taryn with his characteristic mask

The photo shoot of Taryn ran in charge of Daniele cosenza Photocosplay who has worked with more cosplay artists from Italy such as Celaena.

The unprecedented success of Kimetsu no Yaiba

According to the Box Office, last year the movie of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has become the highest grossing anime history with a collection of $ 313 million USD, a title that had been in the hands of Spirited Away for more than two decades.

Although it has only been released in Japan, it has been placed as the fifth highest grossing film of 2020, so it is not surprising that we finally have a date for its premiere in Mexico and Latin America: April 22, 2021.

