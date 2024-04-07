The characters of Demon Slayer they are becoming a fixed presence in reinterpretations of various types, as we see in this excellent one Hinatsuru cosplay from margeannebutterstickwhich offers a truly perfect reconstruction of the girl in question.

The character in question is one of the three wives of Tengen and she too, like the other “colleagues”, is a skilled kunoichi. In the series, at Tengen's request, together with his other two wives, Makio and Suma, she infiltrates the red light district and then helps her husband and Tanjiro face her enemies.

Despite being only slightly older than the others, Hinatsuru has a much more mature personality than the other two “companions” and Tengen himself in some cases, almost taking on a guardian role in some cases, calming even Tengen's passionate temper.

Hinatsuru is however a skilled fighter, also able to evaluate the situations in which she finds herself in a calm and rational manner, although she is also able to fight with great determination and strength.