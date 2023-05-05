when you think of demon slayerit is very likely that images of the classic movies of pixar. Movies like toy story they don’t have much in common with the hit shonen series, and we’re all fine with that. demon slayer is doing its own thing, but thanks to season three, it turns out that the anime has more in common with the library of Disney than we thought.

So if you’re up to date with the anime, you’ll know why Tanjiro would fit in. Intensely now. This all came to light this week when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba released a new episode. Season three progressed with the Swordsmen’s Village arc at a breakneck pace as expected.

At the end of the update, some gruesome demons were introduced when Hantengu came to town and introduced his clones to the world. Yes, it turns out that one of the Crescents has more than one body, but this isn’t a repeat of Gyutaro.

Hantengu has no siblings, but can create physical clones that represent his emotional range. That is why the old demon was able to manifest Seiko, Aizetsu, Urogi and Karaku. The four clones embody the emotions within Hantengu, and that should be ringing all the alarm bells if you’ve seen Intensely.

After all, the movie pixar is about the internal conflict and turbulence that comes with having emotions. The film’s protagonist, Riley, finds herself at a crossroads as a child which triggers the action of joy. Intensely continues to explore the interactions between joy, sadness, anger and more with all kinds of mischief.

Each emotion is given its own little humanoid body inside Riley’s mind, but in demon slayer, Hantengu can really bring his emotions to the real world. Imagine a world where joy had escaped Riley!

That kind of superego would be hard to control in real life, and now Hantengu has unleashed his own version of joy on the universe of demon slayer through Karaku. Despite being a demon, Hantengu has emotions, and they are definitely on a higher plane. The third season of demon slayer has made it clear that these clones are lethal to a fault, so Tanjiro has his work cut out for him. If he wants to defeat Hantengu once and for all, he’ll have to kill off the demon’s emotional cores, and he won’t have Bing Bong to help him!

