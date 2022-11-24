Hantengu, the fourth Crescent Moon is a major antagonist in the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc story arc. As part of the Crescent Moons, he was given the rank of number 4 and is a demon affiliated with the Kizuki Twelve.

Muzan Kibutsuji found Hantengu locked up in a cell and decided to turn him into a demon. After being transformed into a demon, Hantengu killed the official who had locked him up. As a person who has been entrusted with the task of destroying the swordsman village together with Gyokko, with his immortal body, Hantengu is one of the most annoying characters we have ever seen. He can split into six different demons, each of which has a unique personality.

Because of this, we’re going to talk about everything there is to know about Hantengu of the Fourth Crescent Moon, from his identity to all of his abilities.

Here are all the personalities of the Hantengu forms

1. Hantengu

In his primary form, Hantengu has the personality of a cowardly individual. He gets scared easily in front of anyone and shows many fears, delusions and paranoia. He also proves capable of crying at the slightest inconvenience and running away if he deems the threat great enough.

Hantengu is delusional in the sense that he thinks he is innocent and shouldn’t be punished for anything, even though we’ve seen him kill people not only in his current form as a demon, but as a human as well. The fourth crescent moon Hantengu loves to kill, eat and destroy people, but he expects the world to forgive him.

2. Sekido

In Demon Slayer Sekido is Hantengu’s rage form. Sekido always acts furious, vindictive, and irritating. Even towards his fellow demons, he has no sympathy and is easily annoyed. Sekido cares for no one and is the most dominant personality among the Hantengu demons.

3. Karaku

Karaku is the calm form of Hantengu. He is a quiet and relaxed form who fought with Tanjiro, Nezuko and Genya. He constantly complimented our protagonists and instead of taking the battle seriously, he saw it as just a game. Karaku can be seen as a little selfish who enjoys the new experiences he gains in battle. For example, after being hit by Genya, Karaku was surprised and happy that someone could hurt him so badly.

4. Aizetsu

Aizetsu is the sad form of the fourth crescent moon Hantengu. The most negative, sad and sour personality, who regards everything as depressing, Aizetsu is calm and composed at the same time. He is very cautious in using his own strategies and in fighting opponents who give him a hard time.

5. Urogi

Urogi is Hantengu’s joyful personality. Just like Karaku, he thinks that fighting enemies is nothing but fun and entertainment. For this reason he is often criticized for his unserious behavior. Urogi is also intelligent and has proven quite effective against demon slayers.

6. Zohakuten

Zohakuten is the hateful side of Hantengu. He can be easily irritated, spiteful and vindictive, just like Sekido. He thinks enemies are evil because they mistreat him. He likes to call his opponents disrespectful names, so that they engage in battle with full rage. Zohakuten is very loyal to Muzan and told Mitsuri that he only follows what Muazan says. Zohakuten is the smartest and smartest of all Hantengu clones.

Hantengu’s early life

Even when he was human, Hantengu was an evil being. He has committed many serious crimes, including murder, theft, and more, without showing even a bit of remorse or hesitation.

Even after all this, he thinks he is innocent which means he has a narcissistic personality. However, after being turned into a demon, his personality worsened and now he has become one of the most dangerous upper moons of all time.

After devouring a huge amount of people, Hantengu, in his demon form, claimed to be innocent. Due to his crimes, he was sentenced to death, but Muzan came and turned him into a demon. The first thing he did was kill the prison official who had locked him up. Upon the official’s death, he told Hantengu that sooner or later he would be punished for his sins, which turned out to be quite true.

Hantengu’s skills and powers

When we talk about the fourth waxing moon, we are not talking about just one skill. He is the fourth in rank among the twelve Kizuki and, thanks to his numerous abilities, he is considered the fifth most powerful demon in the Demon Slayer world.

The Fourth Crescent Moon Blood Demon Release is interesting, as he’s able to create multiple clones of himself that are as powerful as any other crescent moon demon we’ve seen in the series. Thanks to their clever strategy and their powers, the clones of Hantengu managed to overwhelm Tanjiro, Nezuko and Genya, all very powerful characters.

Genya told everyone that it would be difficult to defeat a character like Hantengu because they would have to search for his main body while being chased by his hyper-powered clones.

When all four clones merged into a single form, Zohakuten, they were able to battle Mitsuri Kanroji, one of the strongest demon slayers characterized by her brute strength. After unlocking her Demon Hunter mark, Mitsuri was barely able to face Zohatuken until the others could find Hantengu’s main body. So let’s talk about all the abilities and powers of her clone.

Hantengu skill

Stealth: Hantengu is a sneaky antagonist in Demon Slayer. Thanks to his stealthy personality, we can understand how he managed to sneak easily into the village of swordsmen, despite all the security measures that surround him. Without anyone noticing, Hantengu managed to infiltrate one of the most important bases of all time for demon hunters. He managed to easily sneak into Muichiro and Tanjiro’s room without them noticing. His ability to remain inconspicuous is so strong that no one knew he was a demon until he saw it with his own eyes.

Speed ​​and reflexes: As the number 4 crescent moon, Hantengu has otherworldly speed and reflexes. He was able to easily dodge Muichiro’s Mist Breath and Hinokami Kagura Technique without even trying. When he’s in his smallest form, he can still run as fast as Nezuko.

Ability to change size: As a quick-change demon, he can change size at will. Because of this, he can easily hide wherever he wants.

Hantengu Demon Art (Manifestation of Emotions): What exactly is the blood demon art of Hantengu? Hantengu’s Blood Demon Release incorporates the ability to manifest his emotions and the strongest version of himself with his unique personality and abilities. This ability can only be activated when his head is cut off.

Sekido skills

Meat handling technique: Sekido can manipulate his flesh to create strange shapes and defeat the opponent.

Speed ​​and reflexes: Sekido has superhuman strength, speed, and reflexes, as he was able to easily block Genya’s rifle bullet before it even hit him.

biological absorption: Sekido can absorb the bodies of his clones. He absorbed his other clones Karaku, Aizetsu and Urogi to form the strongest Zohakuten clone.

Karaku skills

Supreme endurance and strength: Karaku’s strength and endurance cannot be matched by other clones. He was able to tear off Nezuko’s arms with his bare hands and survive without having his head intact after being shot by Genya’s rifle. Karaku is the epitome of brute strength and unparalleled endurance.

Blood Demon Release (Aerokinesis): This Blood Demon Art allows Karaku to manipulate the wind using his Maple Leaf Uchiwa. By easily swinging the Uchiwa down, he can create a fatal blast that can destroy an entire building.

Aizetsu’s skill

Meat handling: Like all other clones, Aizetsu can transform into anything. To survive he transformed into a leaf-shaped Uchiwa. The peculiarity of Aizetsu’s flesh manipulation ability is that he can create multiple leaves until it is impossible to distinguish them.

Blood Demon Release (Spear Throw): Aizetsu uses spear projection which allows him to send an attack at Yari from a great distance.

Urogi’s skill

Blood Demon Art (Avian Physiology): Being able to mimic the abilities of avian creatures, it can have large wings that allow it to fly at a very high speed. His claws can cut through diamonds easily which is why this eccentric clone is very powerful.

Zohakuten skill

Blood Demon Art (Ominous Aura): As the strongest clone, his mere presence is enough to put enemies to flight. Tanjiro choked and felt a lot of pain in her heart just from looking at him.

Urami’s skill

Blood Demon Release (Size Manipulation): Urami can change the size of her will. He was seen when he increased the size of his he Hantengu in the heart.

Who killed Hantengu?

The fourth crescent moon Hantengu’s death was unique, because Tanjiro killed the six clones that contained Hantengu’s soul. Tanjiro sliced ​​through Hantengu’s shrunken body and killed him instantly by cutting off his head with a single blow. Hantengu was pretty fast and was trying to run away from Tanjiro, but Tanjiro had to use Thunder Breathing to catch up. The death of the fourth crescent moon was remembered by all Demon Slayer fans. It was an interesting sight to witness.