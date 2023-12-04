Even though people no longer enjoy them much, video games based on anime series continue to be released consecutively, the proof of which is that it has arrived Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections and in a few months another one based on Spy X Family. On the other hand, one of the most popular programs in Japan is having a new installment, we talk about Demon Slayerwhich this time is not aimed at action like a couple of years ago.

The name of this game is Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Boardwhich has a particular gameplay, since it is similar to Mario Party, with a board in which different characters from the franchise must meet different objectives and participate in mini games. Since its official announcement, its release date had not been mentioned, but now we know that it will be arriving next April 26, 2024 thanks to a video by SEGA.

Here you can see it:

Here is the title description:

THE ANIME DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA BECOMES A BOARD GAME! Iconic locations from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, such as Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa, will appear as boards! Roll the dice to advance through the squares! The board has a day and night period. During the day, you’ll play events and mini-games to prepare for the night, where you’ll search for demons to defeat. Aim to become a great Demon Slayer swordsman! TAKE CONTROL OF THE ICONIC CHARACTERS! Players can choose from their favorite characters, including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira! Nezuko, who cannot be active during the day, appears as a support character to help players throughout the game! FIGHT AGAINST DEMONS BY WAKING THE JOY-CON! In mini-games where you fight demons like Hand Demon, you can swing the Joy-Con like the Nichirin Sword to attack!

Remember that this video game will arrive exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note: It would have been better if they had thought of a more ambitious game with the franchise, since at this moment there is a lot of content to take from the original manga. This to adapt the story into some type of RPG or Naruto-style fighting game.