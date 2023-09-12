The fourth season of the widely recognized anime television series, Demon Slayer, was announced earlier this year. Since then, fans have been waiting for its release and an exclusive scoop has arrived immediately as a reliable source has confirmed that Season 4 of Demon Slayer It will arrive in the spring of next year.

According to an informant in xthe fourth season of Demon Slayer is scheduled to launch in the spring 2024 window (March-May). The insider further states that an announcement will be made during the next Aniplex Online Fest 2023which will take place on Sunday, September 10.

The return of Season 4 Demon Slayer next year means the series will continue from where it left off in the previous installment. As already confirmed, the fourth season will adapt the “Hashira Training Arc” from the original manga by Koyoharu Gotouge and will show the training of the Demon hunters under all the Hashiras before heading into battle against Muzan’s platoon.

Kimetsu No Yaiba TV anime “Training Arc” will broadcast in Spring 2024. – More info in Aniplex online fest 2023. pic.twitter.com/AagUonDyvQ — iiSPY ☘️ (@Spytrue) September 7, 2023

While specific details regarding the next season’s exact premiere date and number of episodes have been kept under wraps, the fourth season is expected to deliver a promising show that will eventually set the stage for the highly anticipated “Infinity Castle“. So stay tuned for future updates from the authorities.

Via: Anime Galaxy

Editor’s note: No! We will still have to wait more than half a year. at least we have One Piece, Bocchi the Rock and other things to wait for.