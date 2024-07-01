In just a couple of years, Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime in history. The adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga has won the hearts of millions of fans thanks to its fantastic animation. Now, after the premiere of the last chapter of the fourth season, It has been confirmed that the end of the series will consist of three filmssomething that had already been leaked, but is finally official.

That’s right, the infamous arch of Infinity Castle will be adapted into three animated films by Ufotable. Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown when these tapes will be available.The animation studio only shared a small teaser, but the possibility that the first part of this trilogy will hit theaters sometime next year is not ruled out.

This is nothing new. Let us remember that the arch of Mugen Train It also had a film adaptation, which became one of the most successful anime films in the history of Japan.. So, it shouldn’t be a big surprise that Ufotable makes this decision to conclude this story. However, and although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, the possibility is not ruled out that these films will also become traditional anime episodes, similar to what happened with the first half of the second season of the anime, which gave us tells the events of Mugen Trian.

Without going into too many spoilers, the arc of Infinity Castle introduces us to all the protagonists fighting the rest of Muzan Kibutsuji’s demons, followed by the final confrontation with Muzan. Thus, The trilogy will be packed with non-stop action and some of the most memorable moments in the entire manga.. On a related note, fans loved the filler in season four. Likewise, they confirm dubbing into Latin Spanish for the new episodes of the anime.

Author’s Note:

I’d venture to say that three films is not enough. Perhaps four would be necessary, especially considering the lengthy epilogue the author created after publishing the last chapter of the manga. Mugen Train It’s only a volume and a half of manga, and it had one movie, while Infinity Castle is almost eight. That’s a lot of content for just three films. It’ll be interesting to see how Ufotable adapts it all.

Via: IGN