Tatsuhiko Katayama is the editor of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which is the popular manga work of Koyoharu Gotoge. It is one of the most popular anime adaptations, its first film broke a box office record and the manga even outsold one piece. However, there were rumors about a possible cancellation of the sleeve, Katayama explained that this never had a basis for circulation.

The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will premiere the adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc, while the World Tour in CDMX is also being prepared for March 4, 2023. However, the rumor about the anime trying to be canceled in its early days was revived.

However, the publisher of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaTatsuhiko Katayama had no problem coming out and pointing out that this never happened, he commented that from the first two episodes, the reception was more than excellent.

Through an interview, he commented the following:

“Both the first chapter and the second were well received. People often say that we were on the verge of cancellation, but there was no such crisis. I think Kimetsu no Yaiba is only possible because the readers have supported us ever since.”

In fact, to underline the popularity of the series, the publisher talked about the great success of the manga, which led to it taking up space in Weekly Shonen Jump.things that only happen for very special series:

“In terms of overall popularity offline, it was so well received that it got a cover for Episode 7, which is very rare and only happens on well-loved shows. Even Gotoge admitted that he caught her by surprise and had to draw in a hurry.”

This way, the editor of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he championed the success the series undertook from the beginning. However, despite its popularity, Gotoge’s work is finished and so far there is no news of sequels.

How many manga chapters does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have?

It was published from 2016 to 2020, managed to gather 23 compilation volumes with a total of 205 chapters. His delivery was weekly.

