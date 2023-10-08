Thanks to Demon Slayer, one of the biggest anime hits of recent times, many cosplayers have been inspired by Koyoharu Gotōge’s creation. Among these, there is also Bellatrix Aidenwhich offers us a Daki cosplay really well made.

Daki belongs to the Crescent Moons, the most fearsome group of demons in the service of Muzan Kibutsuji, the Demon Slayer’s main enemy. She hides in the pleasure district, where she pretends to be an Oiran, i.e. a “waitress”. She is a very cruel demon, who takes advantage of her beauty to attract and imprison her prey, and then calmly devours them later.

Bellatrix Aiden once again offers us a truly exceptional and practically perfect cosplay from every point of view, from costume, wig and make-up to the location used for the shot below, very oriental and perfect for the character of Daki.