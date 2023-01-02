Season 3 of Demon Slayer will arrive in April and to deceive the wait that separates us from the new adventures of Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke we can admire the Daki cosplaythe demon of the pleasure district, signed by pamdroid18.

Daki along with his older brother Gyutaro is the Sixth Crescent Moon, the strongest group of demons in the Demon Slayer universe under the command of Kibutsuji Muzan. He has turned a pleasure district into his personal hunting grounds. She hides among humans disguised as Orian, or a “woman of pleasure”, and uses her attractiveness to capture and trap her victims, and then calmly devour them at a later time.

As we can see pamdroid18’s cosplay is based on the full version of Daki making use of his full demonic powers. The thick white hair with greenish tips and the floral tattoos, as well as the characteristic costume, a sort of reduced kimono that leaves a lot of skin uncovered, demonstrate the care taken in this work.

