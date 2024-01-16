Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to enjoy great success both in the homeland and in the West and this is also demonstrated by the numerous representations of its characters by cosplayers that we often see online. For example, today we offer you the Daki cosplay realized by osusisan_09.

Appearing during the Pleasure Quarter story arc, Daki is one of the powerful 12 demonic moons in the service of the antagonist Muzan. Its lair and hunting territory is represented by the pleasure houses of Edo, where by exploiting charm and beauty it attracts unsuspecting victims and then devours them. He represents one of the fiercest enemies of Tanjiro and his companions, also because his true power lies in his bond with his brother Gyutaro, also a very powerful demon. In fact, the only way to defeat this lethal pair is to decapitate them at the same time.