Crunchyroll announced that starting at 1:30 pm PT on Sunday, June 30, 2024, the fourth season of the anime will be available. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with dubbing in Latin Spanish.

That would be at 2:30 pm according to central Mexico time. Finally, after a long wait, Latin American fans will be able to enjoy this part of history in their own language. That is something that many have been waiting for for a long time.

Especially because the previous seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba They are now available on Crunchyroll with this option.

As expected, several of the voice actors and actresses who have participated in the past installments, as well as the first animated film, are back to play their respective characters again. It is in this way that there is a consistency that will please all fans.

ufotable.

The confirmed list of dubbing artists participating in the fourth season of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the next:

Iván Bastidas as Tanjiro Kamado

Annie Rojas as Nezuko Kamado

José Luis Piedra as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Uraz Huerta as Inosuke Hashibira

Marc Winslow as Giyu Tomioka

Gabriel Basurto as Tengen Uzui

Armando Corona as Muichiro Tokito

Cristina Hernandez as Shinobu Kocho

Meli G as Mitsuri Kanroji

Arturo Cataño as Obanai Iguro

Galo Balcázar as Sanemi Shinazugawa

Gerardo Reyero as Gyomei Himejima

In charge of directing the dubbing of the fourth season of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba There’s Marc Winslow. This wave of episodes, which is titled the Hashira Training Arc, will end at 11:45 a.m. PT on June 30.

Crunchyroll.

That is, at 12:45 pm according to Mexico City time. That will be through a special episode, which will last around an hour. The closing is sure to be very exciting.

