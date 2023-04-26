After a long wait, finally Season 3 of the anime of Demon Slayer has begun, introducing a number of new characters. Among them one has already become popular, namely Mitsuri Kanroji which is the protagonist of cosplay made by Chocolatcos0 that we offer you today.

Mitsuri Kanroji is the Pillar of Love of the Demon Slaying Squad, or one of the strongest swordsmen in the universe created by Koyoharu Gotōge. Due to her unusual muscle density, Mitsuri has gained superhuman strength, which clearly comes in handy for dealing with demons, but at the same time she sees it as a sort of curse, as she scares off all potential suitors for her.

The cosplay made by cholotacos0 is certainly successful and very faithful to the original counterpart, starting from the costume, a modified and very low-cut version of the demon-slaying uniform, up to the pink hairstyle with green ends.

