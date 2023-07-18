One of the most famous shonen series of recent years is definitely Demon Slayer. The work written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge, in fact, has been a real phenomenon both at home and here. We remember, in fact, in addition to the dizzying numbers recorded by the sales of volumes, such as Demon Slayer has also enjoyed considerable success in the cinema, bringing the narrative arc of the Mugen train. On the other hand, however, we cannot assume that everyone knows this saga, which is why we will give you a light smattering before starting to talk about the actual review. The manga, set in Japan at the time Taisho, sees demons hidden among humans, who need our blood to survive. Furthermore, to prevent these beings from multiplying and continuing to kill innocents, we find the Demon Slayer Squadan organization in which the protagonist of the series will enter.

Today, however, we are here to talk about a spin off of the series entitled Demon Slayer: Another Story which sees the “origins” and background of several columns of the Demon Slayers. Furthermore, it was not the original author who dealt with this self-contained volume, but rather Ryoji Hirano. The decision to entrust the project to the latter, therefore, could be connected to his first work, Bozebeats (unpublished in Italy), which saw a plot very similar to that of Demon Slayer. Inter alia Another Story it was not the only spin off of the series curated by Hirano that he released in Japan in the same year Kimetsu no Aima! A kind of comic parody of the key moments of the original work.

The water column

Talking about Another Storytherefore, the first story that the author reserves for us is about the water column Giyu Tomioka, who is sent north to investigate the murder of a family. In addition, Giyu will meet on the snowy mountain Shinobu Kocho, who came there to stock up on medicinal herbs. The two will begin their investigation by discovering how the villagers have blamed this massacre on a bear that, having not found a den, has not gone into hibernation. We will also get acquainted with Yaethe sole survivor of the beast’s attack and sole heir of the Matagi, i.e. winter hunters of deer and bears typical of the Tohoku region. Despite the concern of our heroes, the girl will insist on going alone to seek revenge armed only with her rifle. There will also be twists in this first story, as well as quotes. For example, here we will discover how Giyu, thanks to the meeting with Tanjiro, has begun to develop greater empathy. Not only that, there are several quotes that fans of the original work will recognize within the spin off.

The Pillar of Fire

The second story, however, revolves around the pillar of fire, Kyojuro Rengoku, on his first real mission. In fact, after the death of his wife, the father of the fiery-haired boy let himself go, effectively abandoning his role as pillar. Instead of him, therefore, at the next meeting of the Demon Slayers, Kyojuro presents himself, who as the eldest son of the family is ready to take over his father’s place. His talent, therefore, will be immediately put to the test since in order to become a pillar he will have to be able to kill one of the waning moons, that is one of the strongest demons in the universe of Demon Slayer.

Moving on to the technical side, however, Hirano’s style manages to perfectly emulate that of Gotouge, taking up the sensei’s traits even in the most dynamic scenes. Another Story amuses, excites, entertains and convinces proving to be an excellent read, albeit not very rich, both for opera fans and newbies. In fact, the two short stories, although they have references to Tanjiro, are also enjoyable taken individually.

Who do we recommend Demon Slayer Another Story to?

Another Story, therefore, it is recommended for anyone who loves pure shonen with blood, katanas, fun and lots of kills. In fact, there are raw scenes, moments of tension, twists and moments in which the tension is eased with a few jokes. It is potentially a volume, therefore, suitable for everyone and which could very well also represent the first step for many to approach the world of manga as it is a self-contained volume.

Short stories, capable of teaching many lessons and revealing some of the best characters in the series

The clashes are nothing short of fantastic and show different heroes pushing their limits to achieve victory
The price for "only" two stories and a few dozen pages dedicated to parodies could be excessive for some