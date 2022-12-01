Star Comics celebrate the beginning of December with the announcement of a new manga series coming soon. It is a spin-off of the manga Koyoharu Gotoge, Kimetsu no Yaibaknown in the West as DEMON SLAYERwhich will take the place of the regular series as soon as it comes to an end. DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA – ANOTHER STORY will arrive in Italian bookstores and comics stores next summer. This volume will contain three self-contained stories that focus in particular on the Column of Water Giyu Tomioka and on that of the flames, Kyojuro Rengoku.

This manga, supervised by the original author in the sketches, is drawn and written by Ryoji Hirano. We will keep you updated on further news in this regard.

Source: Star Comics