The eleventh and final episode of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-hen) aired concluding this third season of the anime, but also announcing the arrival of a new narrative arc, Hashira Training Arc (Hashira Geiko-hen)of which we can see a teaser trailer below.

No details have yet been revealed about this new story arc, such as when it will premiere on television, or whether it will actually be produced as season 4 or the second part of season 3. We remind you that DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba is available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles and dubbing. The rights for the home video version belong to Dynit.

DEMON SLAYER – Hashira Training Arc

Source: aniplex Street Anime News Network