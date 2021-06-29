With the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD now complete, the Universal Studios Japan continue to think about the interesting news to offer to their audience in view of better times, announcing the arrival of an attraction dedicated to the hugely popular and beloved series DEMON SLAYER – Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This, according to the first information revealed, aims to reproduce the world of DEMON SLAYER, where it will be possible to witness emphasizing battles. The promised experience will allow you to try the powerful breathing techniques of the various characters, starting with that of the protagonist’s water Tanjiro.

At the moment not many details have been revealed about it, so we don’t know what kind of attraction it will be, if it can be a sort of 4-D or Virtual Reality attraction experience. But one thing is certain: during his stay, it will be possible to buy exclusive merchandise dedicated to the series.

You would be interested in trying such an experience dedicated to DEMON SLAYER – Kimetsu no Yaiba? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Universal Studios Japan Street SoraNews24