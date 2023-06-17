MNatural life on Earth is complicated: it is based on equilibrium effects, but it is in flux all the time. Water is the first element, you need a lot of it, but it shouldn’t be too much either. A still pond in dense vegetation is an ideal image of balance, a tsunami stands for the shocking opposite, for excessive violence.

When the Japanese filmmaker Masahiro Shinoda released “Demon Pond” (“Yashagaike”) in 1979, people already knew about the right balance that a thriving nature depends on: drought and flood are the extreme poles between which the dramatic events move .

A Kabuki play by Kyoka Izumi provided the template, you can see from the film that it refers aesthetically to older orders. In 1933, a man comes into an area that initially seems deserted. Then he meets a procession of people with white painted faces, they carry someone to the grave. The first motive of strangeness is established.

The man wears galoshes, he is equipped for difficult terrain, he also has a few tools with him. Is he a scientist? An ethnographer? It soon turns out that he is looking for someone. But first he has to get involved in a game. A woman who has turned her back on him for a long time tells him the essentials about the situation in the area. She’s even willing to possibly give him lodging in exchange for a story. The stranger should tell something. Preferably a legend.

He also makes a somewhat puny attempt, something about a dumpling that transforms. But it becomes clear that he is not so much a bearer of legends as he has just entered such a legend himself. Yamazawa, that’s his name, wants to find the “pool of demons”, at the bottom of which a dragon god is said to live. A kind of Japanese Loch Ness, a legendary piece of nature that the man from the city faces with the distance of the Enlightenment. In “Demon Pond” he is taught otherwise, which is above all the better of a cinema-aesthetically exaggerated ghost story.







The fact that the film can also be seen in cinemas in Germany these days has something to do with a fact that is ultimately due to the digitization of the entire screening landscape since around the mid-nineties. There used to be something like secondary markets through the 16 mm copies that were in circulation, especially of many classics. But now numerous treasures from the international archives are being transferred to high-resolution datasets (4K is a keyword that will soon be surpassed by even higher values).

A new old film is to be released every month

“Demon Pond” is an example, in this case the Cologne company Rapid Eye Movies, which has long specialized in the Southeast Asian market and which has tackled a more comprehensive project of rereleases under the label “Zeitlos”. One legacy film is set to be re-released each month throughout 2023, culminating in King Hu’s classic A Touch of Zen (1971) in new digital glory in December. But other companies with a catalog of rights also go through their inventories and, when preparing for the home cinema market, like to take a detour via a small exploitation in the cinema. For example, Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Contempt” (1963) reappears, the famous example that the then young star of the Nouvelle Vague made of the star body of Brigitte Bardot.