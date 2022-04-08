Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced that DEMON GAZE EXTRA will be published on Steam the April 26 worldwide. For those who make the purchase by May 2, the game will be available with a 10% discount on the final price. A digital deluxe version will be made available and will contain, along with the game, the set of 333 gems “Tons of Fun! Perfect Gem Set” and the Demon Gaze EXTRA Memorial Soundtrack.

For those who do not know him, DEMON GAZE is a dungeon RPG initially released on PS Vita and recently released, in remastered edition “EXTRA” up PlayStation And Nintendo Switch. For more information on the game, we refer you to our review of the version Nintendo Switch.

Below is the trailer for the version PCaccompanied by a gallery of images.

DEMON GAZE EXTRA – PC Announcement Trailer

Japanese version

Source: Clouded Leopard Entertainment