KADOKAWA GAMES and the developer Cattle Call they released the opening movie for Demon Gaze EXTRA, which will arrive in Japan on 2 September.

In addition to the video, which you can find at the end of the article, the software house has also released a flood of new images dedicated to the game and that allow us to get acquainted with eight new characters. It is about Pinay, Fran Pendoll, Lancelorna Beowulf, Prometh, Lu Lunark, Cassel Glondike, Kukure and finally of Lezerem Rantile. You can find the images below the opening movie.

I remind you that Demon Gaze EXTRA will be available in Japan on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the title you can find lots of additional details in our previous article. Good vision.

Demon Gaze EXTRA – Opening cinematic

Source: KADOKAWA GAMES, Cattle Call Street Gematsu