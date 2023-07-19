It’s definitely a good time for the “crossover” between comics and manga: from the intriguing Batman and the Justice League until recently Deadpool Samurai the trips of superheroes to persuasive Japanese settings have increased, and this includes not only the new works, but also those still unpublished in our country. This is how the mini-series of four numbers + extras arrives in Italy Demon Daysa work born from the delicate stroke Peach Momoko and collected in one single volume full of color, quotations and oriental charm.

Original title: Demon Days

Italian title: Demon Days

Italian release: June 15, 2023



American release: 2021 (Marvel Arts)

Number of volumes: unique



Publishing house: Panini Comics / Marvel Manga



Type: Superpowers, Fantasy, Adventure

Drawings: Peach Momoko

History: Peach Momoko

Format: 15 x 21, colors

Number of facades: 184 We reviewed Demon Days through the press volume provided free of charge by Panini Comcis.



Once upon a time there was an Oni

How to capture new enthusiasts? Fishing them among the avid comic book readers of course! And this is how the story created by Peach Momokowhere demons lurk among the population and the balance between dark and divine forces is upset (in full style Marvel) fits perfectly on target. Indeed, we find ourselves in a mysterious dimension in which, between legends and Japanese folklore, we are shown the war between Yokai and humans for control of territory and food. A dark past that suddenly bursts into the life of Marikoour protagonist, when she discovers she has been adopted: the girl will have to to search for its origins through a painful journey which will see her collide with fearsome enemies, legendary figures and, finally, with her nemesis, armed only with courage, determination and a strange “armor” imbued with magical power. In these four chapters (in the prologue she will not appear) Mariko, with the help of her almost always faithful companions, he will have to face memories and fears to survive and maintain his humanity at the same time. A curious alternate reality where the struggle for life ends in a single volume, but which in truth could easily give way to a fantasy world of its own (already called precisely Momoko-verse). What is the conclusion? Well, if Mariko succeeds in her intent, you can only find out by reading Demon Days!

Demons and Gods

Demon Daysas the title itself says, is set in an era where some Yokaiespecially of the orcs known as Oni, they ended up going to war with humans. fans of X-Men however, they will have noticed that it was precisely their favorites to come reinvented as demons, gods, spirits or cute wolf cubs. In this sort of parallel universe we will be able to enjoy many different interpretations: Venom in the role of Orochia spirit that haunts temples and eats men; Sabrethoot and Mystique in pairs (an ingenious configuration, considering that in the Marvel world they also had a relationship) with the function of ruthless enemies; Logan in the clothes, or rather, in the fur of a faithful hound with a conspicuous scar on the eye (and not on the back); Thor And Storm with powers from real Japanese deities; there Black Widow, Hulk, Psylocke, Ghost-Spider and many others. Not to mention the quotations addressed to Japanese legendssuch as that of the blue oni and the red oni (taken from the fable “Naita Akaoni, the crying red ogre” which many gamers have also reviewed in the arc of Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact), to the mythology of Yamata no Orochithe famous snake with eight tails and as many heads, multi-mentioned in many manga (as in one piece And Naruto) or to the history of Raijin And Fujin… in short, Momoko didn’t miss anything, between quotes, reinventions and easter eggsin this original Marvel miniseries.

Yokai’s Tears

Demon Days it is certainly not a title that aims to shake consciences, but nonetheless between the lines it deals with a fair number of themes dear to both manga readers and Marvel fans. First of all, bypassing the issues related to Japanese mythology and folklore (which mainly serve as a setting) this war marked by a painful fate for the Yokai largely resembles the survival/revenge one perpetrated by the Marvel Mutants. A typical conflict between the forces of good and the forces of evil where as many nuances appear as there are colors used by the author: it is in fact true that Mariko and her allies are champions of this fight against the demonic troops, but the protagonist herself faces a plurality of emotions (love and hate, anger and peace, hope and frustration and so on) swinging almost naturally between light and shadow, like a true Yokai. A identity search that collides with both the thoughts and blood of Mariko, which will lead her more than once to exceed in emotions and actions. Finally, there will be topics such as that of “repentance” which often embraces the figures wicked of Marvel, or that of family ties, which always offers a good pretext for building battles between superheroes.

Peach skin

The greatest value of this work is certainly that of having brought the drawings of Peach Momoko: the artist, who has exhibited in art exhibitions all over the world, has shocked the fans thanks also to the fantastic illustrations of Demon Days; for this it is really appreciable the final insert that collects all the covers, including variants, of the Marvel series, generally drawn in a western style. In history instead the artist offers us an original mash-up between manga and American comics, taking the delicate lines and all the charm of legend representations from the first, to mix them with the watercolor-style colors (sometimes vivid and sometimes muted) of the second genre. An enviable mix, which creates truly suggestive settings: an excellent side dish for the intriguing mythological creatures of the series and for the characters inspired by X-Menwhich they are able to convey all their emotion even in the simplest and most stylized tables. Especially the faces drawn by Peach keep the quality of the story exceptionally high. The Book of Yokai, created in collaboration with Zack Davidsonn (author of

Who do we recommend Demon Days to?

Demon Days it is certainly an atypical manga (if it can be considered that way), which is aimed at Marvel fans more than the classic audience eager for new shonen. Colors, soft drawings, and a story with excellent legibility are however a good assist to those who, like me, mainly read black and white plates, thus remembering how even the comic world is able to offer solid emotions. You certainly don’t need to be avid readers of the X-Men to follow the story, but a knowledge of this world will allow you to appreciate all the references inserted by the author. So don’t let the description scare you “The Marvel Universe as You’ve Never Seen It” because it is still an original, calm, pleasant story that can be appreciated by everyone.

Delicate colors that look like they were inked by hand

Continuous quotes and re-enactments from the Marvel world

Enjoyable and quick to read story

Curated extras for the most demanding

Characters who, for obvious reasons of space, do not receive the right development