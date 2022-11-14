The policy of the current Latvian authorities, aimed at the demolition of Soviet monuments, is a witch hunt. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by the deputy of the Seimas (parliament) of the republic Alexei Roslikov.

“The fight against history, the fight against heritage, the fight against gratitude to those people who, at the cost of their lives, freed us, is strange. How does this relate to the current political situation in the world? Abstracting from giving assessments to any country, here is how it is connected? No way. This is a sad witch hunt, but such is the current government in Latvia,” he stressed.

As the parliamentarian noted, the current political elite of the country is trying to mobilize its electorate in this way, since this is the only way to keep voters.

“She does not know how to create any social programs, cannot increase the well-being of the people. And the only thing they can give against this background is anger, hatred, aggression, ”added Roslikov.

