The demolition work will also help to prepare a report on the cause of the accident. © Lando Hass/dpa

How could the fatal hotel collapse in Kröv on the Moselle happen? After the second body was recovered from the rubble, the focus is now on the cause of the accident.

Kröv – After the second dead person was recovered from the rubble of the collapsed hotel in the Moselle town of Kröv, the operation is now concentrating on finding the cause. The demolition work is continuing. It is also being used to prepare a report on the cause of the accident. It is also important to avert the risk of collapse, said a police spokeswoman. It is also necessary to prevent unauthorized persons from entering the collapse site, which has been seized by the public prosecutor’s office.

The second body was recovered during the night. According to the police, he was the missing hotel operator. The man was 59 years old. In addition to the hotel operator, a 64-year-old woman was killed, whose body had already been recovered. According to police, she was a hotel guest.

A total of nine people were buried in the accident, including a two-year-old child. The seven survivors were rescued by emergency services, some of them injured after hours in the rubble. Five other victims had already managed to get themselves to safety.

Expert continues investigation into causes on Monday – “new phase”

The work was initially scheduled to continue until early evening, but it was initially unclear whether it would resume on Sunday. It is also not yet clear how long the demolition work will take in total. The task now is to remove the gable and roof and clear away the rubble so that the expert investigating the cause of the accident “can move on to the next phase on Monday,” said the police spokeswoman. A long-arm crane from a specialist company will also be used again. Containers will be provided for the disposal of rubble and debris.

The police announced that no increased dust development is to be expected during the work at the moment, so that the original request to keep windows and doors closed within a radius of 150 meters around the accident site can be lifted until further notice.

Disaster hits wine town on the Moselle hard

The wine-growing town in the Rhineland-Palatinate district of Bernkastel-Wittlich has been hit hard by the hotel collapse. A church service is planned for this Sunday to “pause and reflect together”. Everyone is welcome, said the police chaplaincy in its invitation.

During the rescue and demolition work, the expert visited the accident site on Thursday to see for himself what was going on, and was also on site on Friday. He also recommended demolition so that the remaining dead bodies could be safely recovered.

An entire floor of the building collapsed. The cause of the accident is still unclear. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death and commissioned the expert to find out how the accident could have happened. dpa