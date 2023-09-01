Demolition | Demolition of the temporary hall in Hakaniemi begins

The demolition of the glass hall that served as an escape room for the Hakaniemi shopping hall begins. The hall will be moved to Tuuri, where the village merchant Keskinen is thinking about a more specific use for it.

Helsinki In Hakaniemi, the demolition of the temporary shelter will begin on Monday, September 4, the city says in its announcement. The glass-fronted hall was put into use in January 2018 due to the renovation of the Hakaniemi shopping hall.

The glass hall will be demolished only in the fall, in order to avoid disturbing the summer market season.

Demolition work start with fencing off the site area and dismantling the interior. After that, the wooden and glass structures of the facade will be dismantled.

The demolition works will last one and a half months. Finally, the market is still being renovated, for example by repairing the paving. The goal is for the demolition and renovation work to be ready before the Christmas market in December.

Hakaniemi’s renovated market hall opened last April.

I got lucky a village merchant Vesa Keskinen bought the Hakaniemi hall’s dodge facilities in June. He offered 440,000 euros for it at the auction.

Keskinen told HS via email on Friday that the hall will be erected next to the village store in Tuuri. “According to the current idea, the hall will mainly be used for events. There is no more detailed plan yet, but fortunately there are still months to come up with anything,” Keskinen wrote.

He assured that he was completely satisfied with his purchase. “The price was right, the size was optimal, creates more opportunities for customer acquisition, etc. Another addition to the Kyläkauppa complex. I don’t know of any other department store in the world that has its own event hall.”