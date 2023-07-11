Spain

Demolition and reconstruction work has begun on Camp Nou, Barcelona’s stadium, which was inaugurated in 1957. The Catalan club has already set the date for the inauguration of the new facility: 29 November 2024, the day of its 125th anniversary. Until then, the reigning Spanish champions will play in the Montjuïc Olimpico, which hosted the 1992 Games. The choice of this stadium – where the other team of the city, Espanyol, played from 1997 to 2009 – caused great controversy among Barcelona fans, already tried by the demolition works (“It’s the end of an era”), because the Olimpico was built on a hill with bad connections to the rest of the city.



