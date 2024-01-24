Demography | Women have generally lived longer than men, but now the situation is changing – all over the world

One reason is that men's smoking and alcohol consumption have decreased. The phenomenon can also be seen in Finland.

Ladies have generally lived longer than men. It has been known in families long before the differences were properly recorded.

Now, in light of the statistics, it seems that the change in the man's lifestyle helps to close this gap. And it can be seen all over the world.

In the world, the average life expectancy of both men and women has increased since the last century, up until these days.

This trend will continue as the standard of living and health care in different countries improve. But at the same time, men are closing in on women's lead everywhere.

Differences studied all over the world as a professor and researcher of economics David Atance del Olmo at the University of Alcalá in Spain. The study was published by science journal Plos One.

They examined the age-specific mortality statistics of 194 countries between 1990 and 2010. Del Olmo divides countries according to mortality into five groups. The work is based on UN Population Survey 2022.

The highest life expectancy is in countries such as Australia, Japan, the United States, Great Britain and the rest of Western Europe, including Finland. Income levels are high in these countries.

The lowest there are only two countries in the life expectancy group, Rwanda and Uganda. In these countries, the expectations of men rose sharply on both sides of the turn of the millennium.

The average life expectancy for men in Rwanda and Uganda in 1990 was only 30.85 years. However, it rose by more than 14 years to 2010, i.e. to 45.22, the statistics show.

In these countries, the life expectancy of women increased by only 0.94 years during this period, i.e. from 50.37 years to 51.31 years, says New Scientist.

High in income-level countries, the difference in life expectancy in favor of women was on average 4.84 years in 1990.

This gap narrowed slightly to 4.77 years in 2010. According to the forecast, it will narrow even further to just 3.4 years by 2030.

The same trend can be seen in the other three country groups, which fall between the first and the last.

Smoking and alcohol-related Deaths have also decreased over the period. That may have narrowed the biggest difference in life expectancy between men and women, says del Olmo.

The United States was still at the top in 2010. Researchers predict that the country's ranking will drop by 2030. The reason is deaths related to drug use, he says website Science Alert.

Since 2010, covid-19 has been able to affect people's life expectancy, and even more so for men. However, the trend is that the gap is shrinking.

Both men and women have benefited from the fact that health care continues to help prolong life.

in Finland shows the same direction.

Men's life expectancy will increase by just under five and women's by “only” more than three years by 2040, Statistics Finland estimates.

In Finland, the life expectancy of a newborn boy in 2022 was 78.6 years and 83.8 years for a girl. So the difference was 5.2 years in favor of the girls.

Newborns Over the past 30 years, the life expectancy of boys has increased by 7.0 years and by 4.4 years for girls,

says Statistics Finland

. At the end of the 1970s, the gender gap was still nine years.

The life expectancy of boys was shortened by 0.53 years in 2022 compared to 2021, and by 0.67 years for girls.

It could be due to Covid. Both sexes have the bill the largest in more than 50 years, says Statistics Finland.