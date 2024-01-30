Demography | Mortality differences among Finns began to grow – why is it that the life expectancy of low-income people is stagnant?

Low-income people Finns' life expectancy has stagnated, says a recent study by the University of Helsinki.

As the life expectancies of other income categories have continued to increase, the gap between those in the socioeconomically weakest position and others is growing. There were five income categories in the study.

The study was published by the journal Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

In the year In 2020, 30-year-olds belonging to the highest income fifth could expect to live to be 84 years old, while the lowest fifth had an expectation of 73 years. So there was a difference of no less than 11 years. Over the course of five years, the difference grew by about a year.

Women in the top socio-economic fifth could expect to live to be 87 at the age of 30. In the lowest fifth, life expectancy was around 82 years. So the difference was five years. During the five-year review, it grew for about half a year.

“ No single cause, such as cancers, accidents or suicides, seems to explain the situation.

The lowest the life expectancy of the socio-economic fifth remaining in place is a clear turning point, says university researcher, docent of demographics Lasse Tarkiainenfirst author of the study.

Even between 2010 and 2014, the life expectancy of those in the weakest position rose at the same pace as others, and even approached the expectation of those in a better position.

However, the current freeze in life expectancy is not a completely new observation. A similar development was seen in men between 1997 and 2007 and in women in the first decade of the 21st century.

At that time, however, there was a clear reason for the development, says Tarkiainen.

“At that time, alcohol-related mortality was increasing in the lowest socio-economic group”.

This was particularly accelerated by the alcohol tax reduction made in 2004.

“There were so many deaths from alcohol in the lowest income class after that that other positive developments fell short.”

In the freshest the numbers do not show a corresponding spike in alcohol deaths, even though the availability of alcohol was made easier in 2017. That was when 5.5 percent drinks and mixed drinks were allowed to be sold in grocery stores.

The ease of access increased the number of alcohol deaths slightly, but not to the same extent as the 2004 reform.

Causes of death related to alcohol and tobacco are still more common among the lowest income quintile than among others. However, the difference is not enough to explain the decline in life expectancy of the lowest income quintile.

Everyone's the mortality rate of socio-economic groups is especially reduced by the reduction of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. These diseases have also been able to move to a later stage of life.

The death rate from vascular occlusions and coronary artery disease has also decreased among the least skilled, although clearly slower than other groups.

The lowest incomes have seen a small increase in causes of death from dementia, other circulatory diseases and other causes.

In women, mortality from lung cancer and other cancers has also increased in the lowest fifth. However, there is no clear reason for putting life expectancy in place in the material.

“One hypothesis could be that they seek or get treatment less often than others.”

“ “At the population level, drug deaths are a fairly small phenomenon here.”

One possibility is also that those in the weakest position have more sick pensioners than other groups, whose life expectancy is shortened by basic illnesses.

Often a person's income also decreases before death, which can partially explain the phenomenon.

How about immigration? There are many immigrants with low incomes, and they may have had a weaker childhood in terms of nutrition and health care than those born here?

“I don't think that immigration shows up in the statistics, at least not yet. Our immigrant population is young, and not yet at an age where mortality increases.”

Drugs are also not an explanation, Tarkiainen estimates. Finland is not the United States, where the opiate crisis is already visible in life expectancy.

“At the population level, drug deaths are a fairly small phenomenon here.”

“ “We should support the socioeconomically disadvantaged more.”

Although the material extends to the first year of the corona pandemic, the vast majority of mortality caused by the pandemic is outside of it.

It would already be visible in a possible next study. Tarkiainen assumes that mortality from corona has been higher in lower income categories.

“So I strongly doubt whether the situation will be any better in five years.”

Mortality differences growth does not sound desirable in a welfare state. So what could be done about it?

“This is of course the big question. Certainly we should support the socioeconomically disadvantaged more, but what this support should look like is a more difficult question.”

“Quite often it is said that the matter needs more research. In this respect, it is rarely true.”

