After the mid-year vacations, almost 600,000 children returned to classrooms in Costa Rica this Monday and for many it was a relief. It is the possibility of playing again and interacting with their age groups, because adults tend to be the majority in families and the little ones play less and less in the streets. The hubbub was evident in the halls of the historic Buenaventura Corrales school, in the center of the capital San José, the institution that in its almost 130 years witnessed the population explosion of the 20th century and now sees a rapid decline that affects enrollment. Now there are 600 students, but there were 900 a decade ago and shortly before the figure reached 1,500.

“There is a great economic cost to have children and, well, many couples prefer to have dogs,” said the school’s director, María Zamora, in her office in the pink metal building that tourists often photograph when they walk through San José. Few people live in the surrounding area and most of the students come in minibuses from other municipalities because their parents value the history of the school where perhaps their grandparents or great-grandparents studied, but in the classrooms the reduction of desks is fast. “15 years ago I had 35 children, now there are 17”, explains the teacher Marcela Marín to América Futura, in charge of a group where five students are only children and six have only one sibling.

Students in a classroom at the Buenaventura Corrales school, upon returning to classes on July 17. Carlos Herrera

The scenes in ‘la Buenaventura’ portray the accelerated aging process of the population of Costa Rica, which seems to have taken the path that Spain or Italy took decades ago. In the Central American country, the birth rate reached 1.3 children per woman, the lowest in the Americas and one of the lowest in the world, despite the contribution of Nicaraguan immigrants. Childhood was 26% at the beginning of the century and now it is 18%. Meanwhile, the proportion of older adults doubled in 15 years to 13.6% of the total population, almost four points above what was projected for this year, according to A study published in June by the Aging Program of the Development Observatory Research Center, at the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

One hundred fewer schools in a decade

Social health increasingly cares for chronic diseases of long-lived adult patients and the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) reports the closure of 100 schools in the last decade, while those in charge of the pension systems observe how the number of workers for each retiree is reduced. There were 12 in the 1970s, there are less than seven now and it is expected that by the middle of the following decade it will reach a critical stage of only four. Costa Rica now has about 5.2 million inhabitants, but expert projections indicate that it will stagnate in 2045 and that it will never exceed six million. The demographic winter has already arrived in the country of tropical forests and the population pyramid is changing rapidly. “We are obliged to prepare ourselves for conditions in a different country,” says demographer Luis Rosero, founder of the Central American Population Center (CCP) at the state University of Costa Rica (UCR).

Rosero says bluntly that the birth rate in Costa Rica is “ultra low” and, according to ongoing research, without the contribution of migrants (close to 10% of the population) the rate would only reach 1.1, the fourth lowest in the world, only above Taiwan, South Korea and Ukraine. Effective policies to reduce pregnancies in adolescent girls is one of the factors in the drop in birth rates, but also the reduction in pregnancies in the twenty-something population for various reasons, including the deterioration of the public education and health system, which leads to private services with high costs for families. “Having children responsibly has become quite serious (difficult),” acknowledges the specialist, along the lines explained by the school director.

This is reaffirmed by Hector, a university professor, who at 35 does not believe he is going to have children. It is not his desire, but he would be willing if his partner was willing and that does not happen. In his house he has six dogs and two cats, and he says that nephews are welcome, although only one is still a child, the only one in his family. At family gatherings, they take turns playing with him.

Children back to school at the Buenaventura Corrales school. Carlos Herrera

With few siblings or cousins ​​and with care so that they play in the streets with neighbors, schools are the basic space for socialization among minors and the changes are noticeable. The Physical Education teacher, Ixel Barahona, observed him this Monday with an ungrateful phrase: “Many do not know how to play.” Growing up in adult-dominated family environments, they are more used to electronic devices than to a string or a ball. She sees difficulties in jumping and working in teams, even more so after the pandemic. They use public spaces less than before for safety, they grow up between four walls or environments controlled by adults, explains the educator, who at 35 has made the decision not to be a mother. For this reason, she brings joy to the children to return to school.

Statistics from the Ministry of Education show the situation: nearly 2,000 fewer children each year in the preschool stage, large reductions in schools in both urban and rural areas (except those in places with a greater weight of Nicaraguan immigrants) and an increase in secondary schools, but only due to programs for the adult population (15% of secondary enrollment corresponds to people over 18 years of age who had left the system). The official projection indicates that in five years another thousand schools may disappear. “It is an inevitable reality, no one can stop a demographic trend or go against it,” Leonardo Sánchez, Vice Minister of Education, responds to EL PAÍS.

This generates disruptions in the planning of resources for the educational system that not only promotes learning and socialization, but also provides vital nutrition for hundreds of thousands of poor students. “It is complex, but it is also a golden opportunity to adjust things and make better use of it. It is not a question of the country investing less in education, but of maintaining budgets in order to increase investment per capita and get closer to the levels of developed countries, with higher quality in teaching”, said Sánchez. This despite the fact that President Rodrigo Chaves stated in June that, with the low birth rate, it makes no sense to maintain the constitutional rule of devoting at least 8% of GDP to the education system.

He State of the Nation Program, a public center of thought and research, reported since 2019 that in education there is a valuable opportunity to improve quality and improve productivity and economic growth, in addition to being able to prepare the new generations for the fourth industrial revolution. This, however, depends on appropriate policies and avoiding the temptations to cut back.

The question raised by Rosero is whether the trend can be stopped or reversed at some point. It is possible that Costa Rica will follow the path of Canada, where the birth rate has recovered, or go the way of Spain or Italy, where the child population continues to fall despite the contribution of the migrant population. “We cannot yet know what will happen in the long run. What we have is what has already happened and that will have repercussions on the education system, the workforce and pensions, of course”, added the researcher, with the warning that the country is not taking the forecasts.

A school hallway, Monday, July 17, 2023. Carlos Herrera

If “ultra-low” fertility continues, the projection indicates that in 2075, 43% of the population would be over 65, the legal age for retirement in the main retirement scheme. 47% would be economically active people (between 18 and 65 years old) and only 10% would correspond to adolescents or children. Pension regimes can suffer havoc, also considering the tendencies of job automation and a high proportion of informality, around 40%, according to the most recent report from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC).

Some specialists have pointed out the need to increase the pension age to more than 70 years. They also admit that it is an unpopular measure and, therefore, difficult to approve, despite signs of the sufficiency of work skills that a 65-year-old person may have. “The probability of dying that a 60-year-old Costa Rican had in the middle of the 20th century is that of a 71-year-old Costa Rican,” explains Rosero.

Costa Rica has a life expectancy at birth of 81 years, one of the highest on the continent, which also generates strong pressure on the health system, since the conditions of the older adult population in general were affected by the pandemic, according to the UCR study. Added to this is the deterioration in living conditions, since nearly half of this group lacks a pension. There is an “alarming growth in the dependency ratio at advanced ages,” indicated a report from that center, since in 2010 there were 11 adults over 75 for every 100 people of working age and in 2022 it reached 20, with the aggravating circumstance that almost 30% live in poverty.