Population decline, we will be just over 50 million in a few decades

By 2100, one in six Italians will be gone. It sounds strong as an expression, but that’s what will happen to the country in less than 70 years. He says it Eurostatwhich by then calculated a population decline of more than 9 million compared to the current 59.3 million in Italy.

This estimate is the result of continuous decline that the country has been experiencing for 30 years now. Indeed, in 1993, for the first time, there began to be more deaths than newborns and since then the phenomenon has remained constant (except for 2004 and 2006). The decrease then worsened starting from 2015 – with an annual difference of 100 thousand people – not to mention 2020 and 2021, during which thesurge in deaths caused by Covid has increased this gap to 300,000 people a year.

50 million and 194 thousand and 524. This is the number that the European statistical office has calculated for the Bel Paese, which therefore, according to reports, will suffer a 15% drop. More than double the European average for the same time frame, that is by 6%. The EU reached 451 million on January 1 this year, will reach a peak of 453 in 2026 and then gradually join thedemographic winter shared, registering 420 million inhabitants in 2100.

In absolute terms that’s 27.3 million fewer people. Taking into consideration the other large countries of the bloc: Germany goes from 83.2 to 84.1 million, France from 67.8 to 68 million, a significant drop also for Spain which goes from 47.4 to 45.1 million and for Poland from 37.6 to 29.5 million.

