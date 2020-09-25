The thesis that for the sake of obtaining maternity capital, mostly poor people give birth is a myth. In fact, the middle class benefits the most from maternal capital. This was stated by the independent demographer Alexei Raksha in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

“What can you spend your maternity capital on? By bank transfer for housing, for the education of the child, for the mother’s pension. Later, they also allowed the purchase of all kinds of goods for disabled children: chairs, strollers, and so on. (…) The poor have nowhere to apply this aid, ”said Raksha.

According to him, Russians spend 96 percent of their maternity capital on housing (85-90 percent). The rest of the money is spent on children’s education. “Housing and education are not at all the priority of the marginalized, these are the priorities of the middle class,” the expert concluded.

At the beginning of the year, TV presenter Alena Vodonaeva turned out to be at the center of the scandal due to statements about maternal capital on the Internet. She, in particular, wrote in one of her posts on Instagram that “Russians desperate from poverty or cattle, who are always in short supply for a bottle of vodka,” will have children for the money from this payment.