The real population of Russia may be 4-5 million lower than the official 147 million, says independent demographer Alexei Raksha. He told about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”

“Today, according to official figures, the permanent population of Russia is 147 million,” he said. – But if we exclude migrants and the overestimation of the population in the Caucasus and in some other regions (a small part of temporary migrants in the census was recorded in the permanent population, but this is not much compared to the overestimation of the population in individual republics), then, I think, the real figure is – 142-143 million “.

He noted that the demographic problems in 2020 and subsequent years are the same for all large countries and are associated with the coronavirus pandemic, so Russia should also expect a decline in fertility and an increase in mortality.

In 2020, Professor Ali Mokdad, director of the Washington State University of Public Health, one of the authors of the global scientific forecast for the world’s population, said that by 2100 the population of Russia will decrease by 40 million people. According to his calculations, 106 million people will live in the country, but this forecast may worsen due to the coronavirus.