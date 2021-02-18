The population of Russia by 2040 will be slightly more than 130 million. This number was named by the independent demographer Alexey Raksha in an interview with Lente.ru.

“By 2030 (…) there will most likely be about 137-140 million Russians, by 2040 – 130-odd million. But “with what” – it just depends on the state’s demographic policy, with its help it will be possible to return to the level above 140 again, ”Raksha said.

To prevent such a decline in the population, large financial investments are needed, namely, about five trillion rubles every year, the demographer believes. In his opinion, at least 4-5 percent of GDP should be spent on these measures.

At the same time, the expert stressed that in recent decades there has been a constant decline in the birth rate in almost all countries of the world. This is a global world trend. The exception is the most backward countries in Africa and our Central Asia: Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.

According to a preliminary estimate of the population of Rosstat for 2020, an average of 146.24 million people live in Russia. This is 510 thousand less than in 2019.

Last December, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the spread of COVID-19 has affected mortality in Russia and complicated the demographic situation. She clarified that natural population growth is observed only in 11 Russian regions.