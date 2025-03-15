Democrats yield and save the Trump administration from the closure of government

Ten votes have been enough to verify the little power that Democrats have to stop the advance of Donald Trump in Congress. The bill presented by the Republicans to finance the government until September 30 had caused strong internal divisions within the party, but finally the Democrats have raised in the vote of the Senate and have saved the Trump government of a closure. For the leader of the Democratic minority, Chuck Schumer, and another nine who have voted in favor of processing the legislative initiative, it was about choosing the lesser evil.

For days, the Democrats were at an poisoned crossroads. If they pushed the Trump administration to a government closure, the context was favorable for the president to let those programs that were not interested while financing his ultra agenda die through other legislative actions. Even the closure itself, which would mean suspending all non -essential workers until there was a budget, would be aligned with the contest that Musk is freeing to cut the administration. Many of the layoffs of federal agencies are actually administrative licenses or work suspensions while looking for ways to fire officials.

On the other hand, if the Democrats aligned with the Republicans and Claudican, they approved a budget that would still give more facilities to the Republican and Elon Musk to continue cutting within the administration. Among other things, the text presented by the Republicans plans to keep the spending level of last year unchanged, although it will allocate additional $ 6,000 million to defense. To compensate, 13,000 million dollars will be cut from other budget items. In addition, it also does not establish guidelines to continue financing existing programs that could be left without a new allocation of funds since they are not a priority for the new administration.

Finally, ten Democrats who considered that they chose the minor evil have allowed the budget draft to advance in a previous vote that required a qualified majority. Not only have they helped reach the threshold of the 60 votes, but they have surpassed the “yes” counter to 62. Once the document has undergone a final vote, where only a simple majority was required, seven of the ten Democrats who had claudicated have voted against in a symbolic but little effective gesture to placate the anger of their own. On the other hand, there have been two Democrats who have also voted in favor of approving the budget. The result has been 54 votes in favor and 46 against. The only dissident voice that has been heard within the Trumpist ranks has been that of Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul, who has voted against the interests of his own party.

The truth is that in the House of Representatives the text was approved this Tuesday thanks to the fact that the fiscal hawks of the Republican party swallowed their own principles in deference to Trump.

The text that the president must now sign to make it law also includes a provision that leaves legislators without power to force a vote that annuls the president’s authority to impose tariffs and provides additional 485 million dollars for the immigration and customs control service to help accelerate deportations.

In addition, the draft law also has a cut of more than 1,000 million dollars of the Washington DC budget for the remainder of the fiscal year. Just this Friday, in an appearance from the Department of Justice hours before, Trump announced that he would use the Washington Department of Commerce to install offices for the FBI with the aim of having “a crime free capital”. The cut that foresees the budget approved in the Senate will probably imply a reduction of local officials, including police.

On Thursday, the leader of the Democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, had already advanced that he would vote in favor of the bill. Schumer thus broke with the general position of his party and defended that the Democrats cannot allow the closure of government, although on Wednesday he defended otherwise.

Schumer explained in the plenary of the Senate that he would pave the way for the Republicans arguing that, if the Democrats refused to do so, this would lead to a closure of government that would still give Trump more power to Trump and Elon Musk. Schumer said that in case of a government closure, Trump could decide “select which parts of the government reopen during a prolonged closure.” Despite being a stone in the shoe, the closure of government could have become flattering for Musk and Trump in the midst of efforts to dismantle the administration.

Some voices within the Democratic Party had already rebelled against the positioning of Schumer, as was the case of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who in the CNN said it would be a “mistake” not to block the bill. “I hope that the people who are considering that reconsidered,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “I really wait for him. I don’t think it’s what New Yorkers want. ” Both Schumer and Ocasio are congressmen for New York.

The final photograph that comes out of this Friday’s vote is nothing favorable for Democrats who are still calculating how to start making a real opposition to Trump. Since the Republican came to power, the paralysis has taken over the party, who has to think about strategies not only to try to contain the president (who enjoys a triumph) also but also think about how to recover votes for the medium mandate elections.

In the event that there is finally a government closure, many federal employees are temporarily suspended, which will add more chaos to which Musk has already led with its assault on institutions.