Sunday, November 13, 2022



The Democrats will maintain control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto was declared the winner in Nevada this Saturday, against Republican Adam Laxalt, so the second round on December 6 in Georgia will only decide if the Democratic party widens its advantage. , once his majority is secured.

The scrutiny of the state of Nevada has ended after several days in which the recount of the vote by mail has been carried out, which has ended up favoring Cortez Masto and granting him victory, after gathering 48 percent of the votes, according to reports the American newspaper ‘Politico’.

On the other hand, the victory of the party of the US president, Joe Biden, has not been complete in the state of Nevada since the Republican candidate Joe Lombardo took over the governorship after overthrowing the Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Masto’s victory follows that of Mark Kelly, who won the seat after a long contest in the state of Arizona, which left the Democratic party just one seat away from maintaining control of the upper house, an advantage that It has been confirmed this Saturday with the victory in Nevada. However, in Arizona the dispute between the two gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs, has not yet been closed.