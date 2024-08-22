WP: US Democrats Plan to Reduce Pelosi’s Influence in Party After Elections

Democrats in the United States are planning to find ways to reduce the influence of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the party after the presidential elections in November. This is writes The Washington Post, citing sources.

It is noted that a group of Democrats, including representatives of the party from the entourage of US President Joe Biden, are “extremely unhappy with Pelosi because of her public pressure campaign to oust Biden from the election race.”

The Washington Post clarifies that the task of reducing Pelosi’s influence in the party is “impossible and risky” given her status among Democrats. However, as sources told the publication, officials “may try to target” her daughter Christine Pelosi, who is believed to be considering a run for her mother’s seat in the House of Representatives when she decides to step down for good.

Earlier, NBC News reported, citing sources, that Pelosi played a key role in the current president’s decision to withdraw his candidacy from the election.