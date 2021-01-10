Ex-Pentagon boss Perry: President’s power over nuclear detonators is “extremely dangerous”

In the debate about the US president’s power over the country’s nuclear weapons, the former Pentagon boss William Perry called for a reform of the previous system. As soon as the future US President Joe Biden was sworn in, he should announce that he would “share his power to use nuclear weapons with a select group in Congress,” wrote Perry in a joint guest article with the political expert Tom Collina for the magazine “Politico”.

Perry and Collina called it “outdated, unnecessary, and extremely dangerous” that in the United States the president still had sole control of the nuclear arsenal. The current system gives the current president the “godlike power to wreak global destruction in an instant.”

The authors also appealed to Biden, Publicly declare that the US would never start a nuclear war and would only use an atomic bomb in case of attack Perry served as Secretary of Defense from 1994 to 1997 under then Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Perry and Collina also pointed out the danger posed by outgoing President Donald Trump. “Do we really think that Trump is responsible enough that we entrust him with the power to decide on the end of the world?” It says in the post.

Presidents have “absolute authority” to start a nuclear war, it said. “Trump can set off hundreds of atomic bombs, or just one, in a matter of minutes. He doesn’t need a second opinion. The defense minister has no say. Congress doesn’t matter. Why are we taking this risk? “

Had on Friday the Democratic Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, according to his own statements with US Chief of Staff Mark Milley discussed how Trump can be deterred from a possible nuclear attack in his last days in office. The conversation was about how to prevent “an unstable president from initiating military combat operations or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike”, Pelosi said in a letter to the Democratic MPs. (AFP)