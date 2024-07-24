Home page politics

The US Democrats want to choose their presidential candidate virtually before the party convention in mid-August. © Darron Cummings/AP

The Democrats are actually scheduled to hold a convention to select their presidential candidate in August. But the party wants a vote earlier. There is a bureaucratic problem behind this.

Washington – The US Democrats want to choose their presidential candidate virtually before the party convention in mid-August. The responsible committee of the Democratic Party approved the procedure for this. The Washington Post and CNN reported that voting is expected to begin on August 1. Potential candidates have until the end of July to submit a presidential application.

So far, US Vice President Kamala Harris is the only candidate. Her boss, President Joe Biden, had proposed his deputy as a replacement candidate when he withdrew from the election campaign.

According to estimates by US media, Harris currently has the support of enough Democratic delegates to be nominated as her party’s candidate. This is evident from public expressions of support. An internal party challenger has not yet come forward.

The Democrats had actually planned to officially choose their presidential candidate at a major nominating convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. With Biden’s withdrawal, the cards are now being reshuffled. However, the party leadership had already made plans to bring forward the candidate selection before Biden’s withdrawal.

This has to do with the deadlines in the states by which the parties must have confirmed their candidates in order to be on the ballot. The party is particularly concerned about the state of Ohio. There, the relevant deadline would have actually expired before the start of the party convention in Chicago. However, a law was finally passed in Ohio that extends the deadline until after the party convention. The Democrats argue, however, that leading Republicans in Ohio could challenge this and that the Democratic candidate must therefore be nominated before the party convention. dpa