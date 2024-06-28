Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

After the debacle of the first TV debate against Donald Trump, some Democrats are pushing for a successor to Biden. But resigning before the US election is difficult.

Atlanta – Slurred answers, rough voice and stuttering: For Joe Biden ran the first TV debate against Donald Trump on the occasion of the election campaign for US election 2024 anything but pleasant. Shortly after the shaky performance of the incumbent US president, calls for Biden’s resignation and a successor for the office of the presidential candidate were already loud. “The question is: What are the Democrats doing? I think there is panic at the moment,” said Sudha David-Wilp of the US foundation German Marshall Fund Berlin on Friday in ZDF Morning MagazineBut could Biden be forced to resign against his will?

Biden’s successor due to TV debate: Democrats face serious problems

The TV debate against Donald Trump was seen as a test for the 81-year-old Democrat Biden. During the roughly 90-minute long exchange, however, he stumbled over his words regularly and seemed powerless. For progressive representatives of his party, it is therefore high time to consider a successor for Joe Biden This would be a first: a national US party has never in the modern era attempted to force an election candidate to resign. Party rules make it almost impossible to replace candidates without their consent, let alone to replace them easily with someone else. SkyNews about the current discussions following the TV debate for the 2024 US election.

The first TV debate against Donald Trump did not go well for Joe Biden. Some Democrats are now calling for Biden’s successor and resignation. © Evan Vucci/AP

If the Democrats decide against Joe Biden, they would have to break with the Democratic results of the state primaries. The 81-year-old was confirmed as the favorite for the US election in November at the beginning of the year with a large majority. However, there are ways to replace a candidate. Namely, if he dies, resigns or becomes incapacitated. So it seems that Joe Biden is a good candidate despite his weak performance in the TV debate against Donald Trump The Democrats’ preferred candidate. This is probably why the Democrats are still panicking after the TV debate.

Biden resigns: Successor difficult to appoint – Biden’s health as a loophole

How SkyNews However, as he goes on to write, there are potential “loopholes” that the Democrats could use to force Biden’s resignation. The party’s rules allow them to “reflect, to the best of their knowledge, the views of those who elected them.” So if doubts about Biden’s health grow and exceed a critical level, this could clear the way for a successor.

All information about the US election in a compact summary! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletters.

However, if Biden himself were to consider resigning and make way for a successor, the US president would have to leave the party, among other things. The Democrats would then name a successor for Biden at an extraordinary meeting. However, such a process is likely to cause turbulent weeks due to power struggles within the party and public election campaigning. It is uncertain whether Biden will decide this way. “People who are facts, if Joe Biden wanted to resign, he would have done so a long time ago,” said Symone Sanders, a former employee of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden’s successor: US politicians alarmed after TV debate – TV debate with consequences

How dramatic the situation really is in the ranks of the Democrats after the TV debate between Biden and Trump can only be guessed at. But numerous messages and postings from politicians of the party make it clear that things are simmering in the background. According to the Wall Street Journal Biden’s performance clearly showed “that he is not capable of remaining in office for four more years.”

At the same time, the newspaper made the question of Biden’s successor a patriotic one: “Biden seemed like a weak man whom no American could beat in a direct duel with Putin or China’s Xi Jinping.” Now it remains to be seen how the US politics will react to Biden’s weak performance in the TV debate in the coming days. (fbu)